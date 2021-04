Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 22:24 Hits: 2

The British House of Commons has approved a parliamentary motion declaring crimes against humanity and genocide are being committed against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in China’s northwest Xinjiang province.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/british-parliament-resolution-china-genocide-uyghurs/31217983.html