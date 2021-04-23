The US and Mexico Discuss Reforestation Initiative

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 01:40 Hits: 2

The U.S. and Mexico discussed on Thursday the proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to expand a reforestation program to Central America and include migrants in the task. This, as part of the virtual summit on climate change summoned by Joe Biden.

"We see value in natural solutions related to planting trees; if we look at the climate change agenda, the issue of reforestation is a priority," U.S. authorities said as the replication of the program was accepted.

Cumbre de Líderes sobre el Cambio Climático. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/HgsIiKXBtr April 22, 2021

"Leaders Summit on Climate Change. Morning conference."

However, the inclusion of migrants, one of the critical aspects of the initiative, was rejected since the U.S. counterpart "is not focused on the intersection of issues."

The Mexican president aims to regulate the migratory flow by issuing temporary visas for migrants to work on reforestation for three years and eventually be admitted to the U.S.

