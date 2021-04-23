Sudan, France Confirm Importance of Stability, Security in Chad

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 01:52 Hits: 2

Sudan and France on Wednesday reiterated the importance of working to achieve stability and security in Chad to consolidate the pillars of stability in the western African region.

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan received the French envoy to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond in Khartoum, said the sovereign council in a statement.

The meeting reviewed the situation in Chad, and the possibility of coordination and common understanding between the two countries for security and stability in Chad and the region generally, Dumond was quoted by the statement as saying.

Chadians flee to safety as military junta takes control



“Men, women and children from Chad carrying their beddings and little food stuffs have been crossing the bridge over river Logone to #Cameroon, ” an inhabitant of #Maroua tells MMI



Details below ����https://t.co/E2kqHNwHIrpic.twitter.com/5Qoy3LWBtQ April 21, 2021

He also said French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Chad's capital N'Djamena for the funeral of the late President Idriss Deby.

Macron's visit to Chad would be an opportunity to meet with leaders and heads of state in the region, said Dumond.

On Tuesday, the Chadian army announced that President Idriss Deby died from injuries he received last weekend on the frontline of a fight against rebels.

Battles have been raging for days in Chad's western province of Kanem between the government forces and armed rebels, killing hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, the French envoy said he also reviewed with Al-Burhan the arrangements for the Paris Conference for supporting Sudan, initiated by Macron and scheduled for May 17.

"My mission here is to prepare for the conference that the French president will organize on May 17 in support of the democratic transition in Sudan," said Dumond following the meeting.

He noted that the conference would mark Sudan's reintegration into the international community, encourage the return of investors, bankers and businessmen to Sudan and prepare for the launch of Sudan's debt relief process.

