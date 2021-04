Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 07:07 Hits: 3

The withdrawal will ease immediate fears that Russia was planning to further stoke tensions in Ukraine. Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014 after a referendum that was denounced as illegal by the UN; the EU and the US.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-starts-pulling-troops-from-crimea-reports-say/a-57306879?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf