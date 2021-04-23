The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live blog: Astronauts including France's Thomas Pesquet to lift off for ISS aboard SpaceX capsule A SpaceX mission is set to blast off for the International Space Station Friday morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceX's international crew includes astronauts from the United States, Japan and France. Frenchman Thomas Pesquet will become the first European to command the ISS during a portion of the six-month mission, orbiting 400km above the Earth's surface. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the launch.

