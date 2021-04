Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 07:16 Hits: 2

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Western Australia's capital of Perth and the neighbouring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a man tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the community for a number of days following hotel quarantine. Read full story

