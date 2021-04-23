The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: D.C. statehood; Biden rebuilds climate relationships; Facebook's role in violence

In the news today: The House passes a bill to grant statehood to Washington, D.C.; Biden attempts to repair international relationships at climate summit; and an internal Facebook report again confirms the company's central role in spreading election disinformation, far-right hoaxes, and violence long before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

House passes bill on statehood for Washington, D.C.—let's be clear what's at stake

President Biden's ability to reassure the world about U.S. commitment is tested at climate summit

Facebook internal report fesses up to failures leading up to Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol

GOP officials threaten to bar protestors from student loans, food stamps, unemployment and other aid

If Fox News seems a little desperate to reengage viewers, maybe that's because it is

From the community:

Yet ANOTHER Republican corruption scandal has just blown open in North Carolina

Deadly Vaccine-Hesitancy: A Facility Outbreak in Kentucky

