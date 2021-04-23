News Roundup: D.C. statehood; Biden rebuilds climate relationships; Facebook's role in violence

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 2

In the news today: The House passes a bill to grant statehood to Washington, D.C.; Biden attempts to repair international relationships at climate summit; and an internal Facebook report again confirms the company's central role in spreading election disinformation, far-right hoaxes, and violence long before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• House passes bill on statehood for Washington, D.C.—let's be clear what's at stake

• President Biden's ability to reassure the world about U.S. commitment is tested at climate summit

• Facebook internal report fesses up to failures leading up to Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol

• GOP officials threaten to bar protestors from student loans, food stamps, unemployment and other aid

• If Fox News seems a little desperate to reengage viewers, maybe that's because it is

From the community:

• Yet ANOTHER Republican corruption scandal has just blown open in North Carolina

• Deadly Vaccine-Hesitancy: A Facility Outbreak in Kentucky

