Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 08:24 Hits: 6

Current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called an investigation into alleged malpractice by one of his predecessors. However, few expect much to come of it, apart from exposing Johnson's own ethical foibles.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/david-cameron-s-not-so-hidden-hand/a-57271850?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf