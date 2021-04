Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 08:32 Hits: 6

Dozens of people are on board Indonesia's KRI Nanggala-402 submarine that has gone missing. Officials believe the vessel, designed to dive to up to 500 meters, might be some 700 meters underwater.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-missing-submarine-has-enough-oxygen-for-72-hours-navy/a-57275208?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf