Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 22:35 Hits: 0

At least 24 COVID-19 patients in western India died on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of the gas and a surge in infections.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210421-oxygen-shortages-compound-death-toll-as-india-confronts-covid-19-surge