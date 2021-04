Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 22:59 Hits: 1

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel’s parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210421-deadly-car-bombing-in-pakistan-targets-hotel-hosting-chinese-ambassador