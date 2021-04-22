The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet tells France 24 all about Mission Alpha

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet tells France 24 all about Mission Alpha French astronaut Thomas Pesquet gave France 24 and RFI an exclusive interview from Cape Canaveral, Florida, just three days before taking off for the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Over his six-month mission, he will help carry out no fewer than 232 scientific experiments. Pesquet will also spend a month as the commander of the ISS, a first for a French person and what Pesquet says is important recognition for Europe's role in the ISS programme.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210422-french-astronaut-thomas-pesquet-tells-france-24-all-about-mission-alpha

