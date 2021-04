Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 08:57 Hits: 1

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service arrested a man in Crimea on Thursday on suspicion of treason for allegedly handing over secret information to Ukraine about Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the RIA news agency reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/22/russia-arrests-man-in-crimea-for-allegedly-spying-for-ukraine