Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 18:25 Hits: 0

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has reiterated its call for Belarusian authorities to release Ihar Losik, a popular blogger and RFE/RL consultant, as he marked his 300th day in detention on charges widely considered to have been trumped up.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-blogger-losik-300-days-detention-rferl-calls-release-lukashenka/31215846.html