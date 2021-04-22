US Allocates 6000 Worker Visas to Central American Migrants

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 01:44 Hits: 3

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday that it would increase 22,000 guest workers visas for his H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Worker program, and it will allocate 6000 of these to migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

"During a recent engagement with American businesses that rely on the H-2B program during the summer months, employers expressed an immediate need for supplemental, temporary guest workers for this fiscal year. Businesses across the country, despite attempts at recruitment and hiring of U.S. workers, report critical vacancies," the DHS explained in a statement.

The authorities remarked that those employers have to demonstrate that there are not "enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to do the temporary work for which they seek a prospective foreign worker."

However, the DHS seeks to regulate the situation of many asylum seekers South of the border, as the authorities face the most significant migrant upsurge in the last 20 years.

