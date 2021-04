Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 06:56 Hits: 2

Climate change has caused ocean levels on Panama's Atlantic Coast to rise by almost 10 inches. It is threatening the ancestral island homelands of the Guna tribe and many are resigned to leaving for the mainland as the waters wash in.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210422-indigenous-islanders-seek-refuge-as-climate-change-reaches-panama-s-shores