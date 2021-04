Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 07:42 Hits: 4

Europe endured record heat and rainfall last year while temperatures in Arctic Siberia soared off the charts, the European Union's climate monitoring service reported on Thursday (Apr 22).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/climate-change-arctic-sizzled-europe-warmest-year-14672378