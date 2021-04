Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 13:15 Hits: 0

Recent US initiatives concerning new IMF special drawing rights, corporate taxation, and climate change highlight America’s renewed support for global cooperation. The big question now is whether multilateralism can work – and how China will respond to these proposals, given rising bilateral tensions.

