Even with a guilty verdict for Chauvin, anti-Black police violence continues

This story was originally published at Prism.

A single cop has been held accountable, but the lethally unjust system of policing that enabled George Floyd’s murder grinds on undeterred. Barely an hour after the Hennepin County, Minnesota, jury read out the guilty verdict against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, news came that police in Columbus, Ohio, had snuffed out yet another Black life, fatally shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. Even as white liberals like Nancy Pelosi and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey busied themselves shoehorning the Chauvin verdict into America’s hackneyed post-racism redemption story, Bryant’s needless death—along with that of Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright, and countless others before her—put the lie to any notion that Floyd’s unwilling “sacrifice” had bought any measure of real justice or peace.

As long as American policing endures in its current form, the movement to save Black lives continues. After the verdict was read in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Statesman-Recorder reported:

“One activist, saying that the work is far from over, entreated the crowd to chant ‘Reopen All the Cases’ and invited them to join families who have lost loved ones to police violence in Washington, D.C. on August 28 to demand that police be prosecuted in all cases of police violence. Toshira Garraway of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence reminded the crowd that there are lots of other victims of police violence. ‘For every well-known name and victim of police violence there are hundreds of others,’ shouted Garraway, urging the crowd to help those families get justice too. She specifically asked for support in efforts to reopen the case of her fiancé, Justin Tiegen, killed by St. Paul police over 10 years ago.”

And apart from the guilty verdict, locally Floyd’s murder has already fundamentally changed Minnesota, as reported by the Sahan Journal:

Pushes for reform continue at the state and local levels, including a grassroots campaign to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety.

As the civil unrest sparked by Floyd’s murder swept the country last summer, similar calls for reform or wholesale abolition of the police rose up within Black communities and other communities of color. Those calls have continued to resonate, emphasizing how Black-led activism has fundamentally reshaped the discourse around policing and public safety in America. But until reality catches up with the rhetoric, Black lives remain at grave risk. One single guilty verdict may be a step in the right direction, but there are miles yet to go.

