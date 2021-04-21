Guilty on All Counts: Derek Chauvin Verdict Triggers Relief Determination to Keep Fighting

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 12:14 Hits: 4

A jury in Minneapolis has convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin on three counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds last year. The jury reached its decision after 10 hours of deliberation. Derek Chauvin will be sentenced in two months. He faces up to 40 years in prison for the most serious charge, second-degree murder. He is the first white police officer in Minnesota to ever be convicted of killing a Black man. We feature reactions from people gathered outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, comments from George Floyd’s brother and nephew, as well as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/21/derek_chauvin_guilty_verdict_reactions