Even this Fox News host's colleagues were stunned by his reactions to the Derek Chauvin trial verdict

Fox News chose Greg Gutfeld, the host of its new late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" along with "Judge" Jeanine Pirro as its on-air talent for Tuesday's verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Gutfeld told his co-host that he's "glad" Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd, because his neighborhood was looted once and he wanted "a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames."

"And now I'm just going to just get really selfish," Gutfeld said after the verdict of guilty on all counts was read. "I'm glad that he was found guilty on all charges. Even if he might not be guilty of all charges."

An off-screen voice, possibly Pirro's, said, "Oh my God." Seconds later, another off-screen voice said, "oh God," as groans can be heard.

"I am glad that he is guilty of all charges, because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames," Gutfeld admitted.

"Oh uh-oh, said Pirro.

"Oh my goodness," said another voice off-screen.

"Look, Greg," Pirro responded.

"What do you mean?" a stunned Gutfeld replied.

"I'm at least being honest," Gutfeld said defending himself. "My neighborhood was looted, I don't ever want to go through that again.

Pirro replied, saying, "Greg, Greg, we do not sacrifice individuals, for the sake, oh having people feel –"

"I'm saying is guilty," Gutfeld declared, after suggesting he might not be quite as guilty as jurors found him to be. "I'm saying I'm glad about the verdict."

