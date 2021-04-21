Sinovac Vaccine 80% Effective Against COVID-19-Related Death

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 01:38 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is 80 percent effective against death from the disease, showed a recent real-world study in Chile.

According to the study released by the Chilean government on Friday, the Sinovac vaccine is also 67 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations, and 89 percent in preventing patients from entering intensive care units.

Rodrigo Yanez, Chile's vice trade minister who forged a deal with Sinovac to host the vaccine's clinical trial, told media that the data showed Chile had made "the right bet."

Speaking to Reuters, Yanez said, "It's a game-changer for that vaccine, and I think it ratifies quite graphically the discussion over its efficacy."

