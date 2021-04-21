The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Sinovac Vaccine 80% Effective Against COVID-19-Related Death

Category: World Hits: 3

Sinovac Vaccine 80% Effective Against COVID-19-Related Death

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is 80 percent effective against death from the disease, showed a recent real-world study in Chile.

RELATED:

China Opposes a New Cold War and a Unilateral World

According to the study released by the Chilean government on Friday, the Sinovac vaccine is also 67 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations, and 89 percent in preventing patients from entering intensive care units.

Rodrigo Yanez, Chile's vice trade minister who forged a deal with Sinovac to host the vaccine's clinical trial, told media that the data showed Chile had made "the right bet."

Speaking to Reuters, Yanez said, "It's a game-changer for that vaccine, and I think it ratifies quite graphically the discussion over its efficacy." 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Sinovac-Vaccine-80-Effective-Against-COVID-19-Related-Death-20210420-0031.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version