Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 23:58 Hits: 3

Politicians, rights activists and family members and even world leaders reacted with jubilation and relief Tuesday as sacked Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died when the officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes last year.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210420-painfully-earned-justice-americans-world-leaders-react-to-chauvin-conviction