Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 00:17 Hits: 2

Amnesty International says the use of the death penalty in 2020 was the lowest in at least a decade, though the "unprecedented challenges" of the COVID-19 pandemic were not enough to deter Iran and 17 other countries from carrying out executions last year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-executions-covid-pandemic-amnesty-/31214435.html