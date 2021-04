Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 03:57 Hits: 2

The Dutch government plans to ease restrictions, and allow cafes to reopen from 12 to 6 p.m. with up to 50 people. The country is ramping up its vaccination rollout, as cases continue to rise. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-netherlands-lifts-curfew-opens-cafes/a-57271590?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf