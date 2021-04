Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 07:58 Hits: 2

A South Korean court on Wednesday upheld Japan's state immunity to dismiss a lawsuit raised by a group of women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, contradicting a ruling in a separate earlier case that ordered Tokyo to compensate victims.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210421-south-korea-s-comfort-women-lose-compensation-claim-against-japan