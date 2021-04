Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 08:02 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country's state governments at 400 rupees ($5.30) per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees ($7.95). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/21/india039s-serum-institute-to-sell-astrazeneca-vaccine-to-private-hospitals-at-8dose