Daily Kos Elections 1Q 2021 Senate fundraising reports roundup

Quarterly fundraising reports for federal candidates, covering the period from Jan. 1 to March 31, were due at the Federal Elections Commission on April 15 at midnight Eastern Time. Below is our chart of fundraising numbers for every Senate incumbent up for reelection this cycle (excluding those who’ve said they’re retiring) and any notable announced or potential candidates.

As always, all numbers are in thousands. The chart, and an explanation of each column, can be found below. You can also click here to view this chart in spreadsheet form. (In addition, we’ve put together a companion chart for the House.)

Note: Because the Jan. 6 runoff in Georgia’s special election for the Senate fell during the normal first quarter reporting period, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s recent FEC filings do not align with the start and end of the quarter. Warnock’s campaign said it raised $5.7 million from Jan. 6 to March 31, and it reported finishing the quarter with $5.6 million cash-on-hand.

Below you’ll find an explanation of each column:

Under " Party, " a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent.

" a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent. " 1Q Raised " is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. " Self-Fund " is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign using their personal resources during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign using their personal resources during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised" column. " Spent " is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period.

" is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period. " Cash " is the total cash-on-hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period.

" is the total cash-on-hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period. " Raised CTD " is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. "Self-Fund CTD" is the amount of contributions and/or loans a candidate had made to their own campaign using their personal resources cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised CTD" column.

If you click through to view the above chart in spreadsheet form, you'll see three additional columns on the right-hand side:

" Spent CTD " is the amount of money the campaign had spent cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period.

" is the amount of money the campaign had spent cycle-to-date as of the end of the reporting period. " Transfer " is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised" column. "Transfer CTD" is the amount of monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is counted in the "Raised CTD" column.

Ultimately, all money received from all sources is reflected in every candidate's cash-on-hand totals, less spending.

