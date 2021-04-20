The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jurors Deliberate in Derek Chauvin Trial as Prosecution Urges Them to Believe What They Had Seen

As jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter for killing George Floyd last May, we go to Minneapolis to discuss final arguments and what is next in the case. We speak with civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, who says the prosecution “started strong and ended strong” by reminding “the jury that they could believe what they had seen with their own eyes.”

