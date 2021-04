Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 08:25 Hits: 5

SCHIERS, Switzerland (Reuters) - As a scientist counts down "3-2-1", five neon-colored orbs are lowered from a helicopter hovering overhead and released. The orbs barrel down the Swiss mountain, toppling beech and spruce trees as they pick up speed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/20/as-climate-change-thaws-mountain-tops-risks-of-rockfalls-surge