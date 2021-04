Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 08:30 Hits: 5

Influencer Xiaoyu shared experiences at a postpartum centre that cost 2mil yuan (US$307,000) a month. A number of influencers have been criticised by Xinhua for ‘corrupting’ the ‘social atmosphere’. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/04/20/chinese-tiktok-influencers-apologise-for-videos-of-lavish-spending-including-a-us1500-haircut-us53000-bed-and-a-us61000-suit