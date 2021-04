Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 07:45 Hits: 4

European Union member Austria said on April 20 that it plans to send 651,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to six countries in the Western Balkans by August as part of an EU scheme to provide assistance to neighboring countries and Africa.

