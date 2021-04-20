The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

King, Queen convey condolences to Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor

King, Queen convey condolences to Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on Tuesday (April 20) expressed their condolences to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin following the passing of Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin’s father, Abdul Rahman Baba. Read full story

