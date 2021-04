Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 03:58 Hits: 4

LOS ANGELES: Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant living in a senior apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, says he rarely leaves home these days. When he does, he carries a whistle with him; at least he could call for help if he's attacked. Three floors up in the same building, Hyang ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-anti-asian-attacks-older-korean-americans-fearful-14657108