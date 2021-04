Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 04:05 Hits: 5

AUCKLAND: New Zealand authorities reported on Tuesday (Apr 20) that a worker in Auckland airport has tested positive for COVID-19, but doubted whether the new case would warrant ordering a pause in quarantine-free travel with Australia. Australia and New Zealand opened a travel bubble on Monday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-zealand-airport-worker-australia-travel-bubble-14657130