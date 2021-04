Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 14:24 Hits: 2

The plan of 12 elite football clubs to create a Super League has sparked outrage across Europe. But DW's Matt Ford isn't surprised; he saw how the seeds were sown at home in Manchester.

