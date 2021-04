Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 15:25 Hits: 4

With the federal government now in charge of emergency coronavirus measures, Berlin seeks clarity. Ruling conservatives and Social Democrats have now agreed to streamline curfew restrictions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-governing-coalition-agrees-to-shorter-curfew/a-57252406?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf