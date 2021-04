Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 15:35 Hits: 4

Cuba's ruling Communist Party elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel to succeed Raul Castro as party first secretary, the most powerful position in the country, on the final day of its congress on Monday.

