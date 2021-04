Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 18:33 Hits: 3

Production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month.

