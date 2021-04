Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 11:05 Hits: 2

The massing of Russian military forces on Ukraine's border does not necessarily spell war in the near term. But it should serve as a reminder to all of Europe that the region will not know peace until the Kremlin learns to live with a genuinely sovereign, democratic Ukraine.

