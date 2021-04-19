Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: More J&J fallout; the White Supremacist caucus (dis)organizes itself

Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 12:13 Hits: 4

Politico Playbook:

Fury over 'Anglo-Saxon' caucus A CONGRESSIONAL WHITE CAUCUS?: Reports that Reps. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-Ga.) and PAUL GOSAR (R-Ariz.) are planning to launch a House caucus based on “uniquely Anglo-Saxon” (read: “white people”) traditions has GOP leaders and Democrats protesting the embrace of blatant racism by some in the chamber. All eyes are on House Republican Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY, who last night tweeted his disapproval of the proposed new group — but who will no doubt be called on to do more to stop it entirely. More on this below, including why this situation might be more complicated for McCarthy than it appears. ... One problem for McCarthy: MTG has already been stripped of her committee assignments for controversial remarks in her past. So she has nothing to lose in bucking him.

If only someone in a position of power could have put a Senate-passed immigration reform bill on the House floor https://t.co/nS2f1iif9t April 18, 2021

Politico Playbook:

On day two of a massive wave of backlash, the “America First Caucus” appears to have blown up on the launchpad, as Rep. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-Ga.) released a statement Saturday distancing herself from documents revealing plans for a congressional group based around “uniquely Anglo-Saxon” traditions, and a spokesperson told CNN she wasn’t “launching anything.”

My 2-year-old really wants to go out, but really doesn't want to put on his shoes or jacket, and no amount of logic can convince him that one facilitates the other and he'd be outside sooner if he'd just do it. Anyway, I've been reading about vaccination attitudes this morning. April 18, 2021

Brian Dickerson/USA Today:

Johnson & Johnson pause: COVID vaccine skeptics must remember, fear can be fatal, too Avoidance of airline travel after 9/11 is a cautionary tale for today's vaccine skeptics. Angie Rasmussen, a virologist at Georgetown University's Center for Health Science and Security, is a member of the demographic the CDC worries might be at risk. But she isn't second-guessing her decision to get the J&J vaccine, noting that its effectiveness in staving off COVID-19 far outweighs any risk its female recipients may face.. "One in 170,000?" Rasmussen said in a phone interview Wednesday. "I'll take those odds any time."

NY Times:

One America News Network Stays True to Trump A recent OAN segment said there were “serious doubts about who’s actually president,” and another blamed “anti-Trump extremists” for the Capitol attack. He added that he and others at OAN disagreed with much of the channel’s coverage. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” Mr. Golingan said in an interview, referring to his colleagues. He recalled seeing a photo of someone in the Capitol mob holding a flag emblazoned with the OAN logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” Mr. Golingan said. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.” … Mr. Golingan, the producer, said some OAN employees had hoped Dominion would sue the channel. “A lot of people said, ‘This is insane, and maybe if they sue us, we’ll stop putting stories like this out,’” he said.

Civiqs polling: Percent of Americans saying they do not plan to take the vaccine https://t.co/g0iidJTY5q Democratic seniors: 1% All Democrats: 3% Republican seniors: 22% Independents: 25% Republicans: 39% Non-senior Republicans: 50%+ pic.twitter.com/VaHWxePPNX April 17, 2021

Jack Jenkins/AP:

Energized religious left vows to keep up pressure with Biden While gearing up for the inauguration of Joe Biden, whose vice president will be a Black woman and who has already promised to expand the number of refugees next year by a factor of 10, these activists are wrestling with how to keep their momentum. “Instead of having to be constantly reactive to whatever new horrible thing the president does, we’ll be able to start looking forward and building a society where people can thrive no matter what we look like or where we come from,” said Logan Smith, a spokesperson for the Jewish advocacy group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action.

5. As a result, we're likely to never get a sense of what the costs of the ACIP's (non-)decision were, to weigh against the benefits of extending the pause (fewer blood clots, more information, and, perhaps, more public confidence in the govt's process). April 18, 2021

Govind Persad and William F. Parker/WaPo:

Extending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause for a week was a deadly mistake At its meeting, ACIP analyzed vaccine side effects with admirable transparency. But there was no rigorous analysis of the risks of not being vaccinated. Rather, ACIP insisted that because “alternative covid-19 vaccines (mRNA vaccines) are available,” the tradeoffs are inconsequential. This shows a profound disconnect with the reality many Americans face.

everyday people that tolerate Nazis https://t.co/XiOH14HuZk April 19, 2021

Politico:

'I doubt very seriously if they just cancel' paused J&J vaccine, Fauci says He said he expects the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will return, though possibly with restrictions or warnings. Asked in interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" whether it's more likely the vaccine will still be used with some restriction or not used at all, Fauci stressed that "everything is on the table" but estimated the vaccine won't just be shelved after federal agencies called for a pause in its use last week. "I can give you my estimate. My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form," Fauci said. "I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don't think that's going to happen." "I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment. I don't think it's just going to go back and say, 'OK, everything's fine,' and go right back," he added. "I think it'll likely say, 'OK, we're going to use it. But be careful under these certain circumstances.'"

% saying we should address climate change "right now": Democrats 80% Independents 55% Republicans 29% https://t.co/igQXqPx9vd April 18, 2021

David Leonhardt/NY Times:

Irrational Covid Fears Why do so many vaccinated people remain fearful? Listen to the professor’s story. To take just one example, major media outlets trumpeted new government data last week showing that 5,800 fully vaccinated Americans had contracted Covid. That may sound like a big number, but it indicates that a vaccinated person’s chances of getting Covid are about one in 11,000. The chances of a getting a version any worse than a common cold are even more remote. But they are not zero. And they will not be zero anytime in the foreseeable future. Victory over Covid will not involve its elimination. Victory will instead mean turning it into the sort of danger that plane crashes or shark attacks present — too small to be worth reordering our lives. That is what the vaccines do.

Gaetz loses interest in anything over 18 years old. https://t.co/vQYzzm1Jw7 April 18, 2021

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026454