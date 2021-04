Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 09:29 Hits: 3

A lawyer for jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his client looks "bad," raising further concerns over the Kremlin critic's health after he was transferred to a correctional facility hospital amid intensifying pressure from the West.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-navalny-moved-to-hospital-in-correctional-facility/31211186.html