Fighting Escalates In Eastern Ukraine, One Ukrainian Soldier Killed

Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

Ukrainian Army positions came under fire early on April 19 from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists near Horlivka in eastern Ukraine. The army said in a statement that one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another wounded after their positions were attacked with automatic grenade launchers on April 18. The latest violence comes amid escalating tensions prompted by a Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine.

