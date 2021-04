Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:19 Hits: 4

The EU has slapped sanctions on 10 Myanmar officials and two firms. The bloc wants Myanmar's military to negotiate an end to the violence, according to Germany's top diplomat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-says-myanmar-sanctions-will-force-junta-to-negotiate/a-57255618?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf