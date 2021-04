Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:39 Hits: 3

Police blocked roads after the East African nation imposed a nighttime curfew to help curb a third wave of coronavirus infections. Many were trapped for hours. Vaccination drives are also slow to pick up all over Africa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-kenyans-caught-up-in-curfew-amid-slow-africa-vaccine-drive/a-57254645?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf