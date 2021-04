Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:42 Hits: 3

A new surge in infections and sluggish vaccine rollout could postpone plans to resume foreign tourism. People working in the travel industry are struggling to make ends meet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-third-covid-wave-threatens-plans-to-reopen-tourism/a-57254595?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf