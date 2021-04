Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

The proposed creation of a breakaway European Super League by 12 major football clubs on Monday elicited a torrent of indignation from the footballing and political worlds alike – as well as questions in England about how “super” four of those teams have shown themselves to be this season, languishing outside the Champions League zone.

