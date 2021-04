Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 17:35 Hits: 3

DUBAI (Reuters) - Activists said prisoners protesting conditions in a Bahraini jail were beaten in a security operation last weekend that authorities had described as a response to disobedience following repeated warnings. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/20/tensions-rise-in-bahrain-prison-as-inmates-families-protest-conditions