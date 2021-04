Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:45 Hits: 3

George Floyd pleaded for help with his "very last breath" but was not shown any compassion by Derek Chauvin, prosecutor Steve Schleicher said Monday in closing arguments at the closely watched murder trial of the former police officer.

