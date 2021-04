Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 13:25 Hits: 4

Despite its troop drawdown in Afghanistan, America's military superiority in the Middle East will probably remain undisputed for some time. But military power will not be enough to stem China’s strategic rise in the region.

